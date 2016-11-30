The Walking Dead's Alanna Masterson called out body shaming commenters who accused her of getting fat after giving birth to her daughter last year

Crossing a Walking Dead star is never a good idea.

Alanna Masterson, who plays zombie fighter Tara Chambler on the show, fought back at body shamers on Instagram who commented about her weight.

“Dear Instagram trolls, body shamers, and the men and woman who think it’s ok to comment on my weight: I hope that you don’t have children. And if you do, I hope you teach them about kindness and acceptance,” she starts by saying.

Masterson says she’s received offensive comments about her size ever since she gave birth to her daughter in Nov. 2015.

“Maybe you can’t get it through your thick f—— skull, but nursing a baby for a year (and pumping in a van between takes, in the dead of summer in Georgia) is a lot of work, determination, and scheduling,” she writes. “So before you decide to make a comment about my chest being ‘too large’ or how ‘fat’ I’ve become, just know that this little girl got the best start to life.”

“Also, grow the f— up. Your mother should be ashamed for raising such a judgmental bully. I’m sure she knows how ‘courageous’ you must be for trolling and hiding behind your Iphone and computers.”

Masterson quickly returned to working on The Walking Dead after delivering daughter Marlowe, and adds that she “would LOVE to see any man or woman give birth to a baby, nurse the baby, and then work 17 hour days and NAIL their own stunts.”

Her post quickly soared to over 100,000 likes, and filled with comments supporting the working mom.

And Masterson isn’t showing any signs of letting the negativity get her down.