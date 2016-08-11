Victoria's Secret models Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes workout together, and now they're sharing their tips in a new Instagram account

Models who sweat together, stay together.

Victoria’s Secret models Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes joined forces years ago for the intense training regimen before the annual VS Fashion Show, and now they’re using their fitness knowledge to help others in their new Instagram account, JoJa.

Skriver and Tookes post photos and videos of everything from their acroyoga moves to simple body weight exercises that you can do with a partner or on your own. Though they only started JoJa, a mashup of their first names, six weeks ago, the duo is already up to 45,100 followers.

“We both really love fitness and health, and we wanted to give people a deeper look into our everyday fitness routine,” Tookes tells Vogue.com.

And the pair gets tons of support from each other, which they say is the key to their workouts.

“The best part of working out with a friend is that they push you to your limit!” Tookes says. “If she does 15 push-ups, then I have to do 16!”

“Having a partner is everything; it makes you feel more motivated and it pushes both of you to better yourselves,” Skriver says. “You won’t bail because someone is waiting for you, and that gets your butt to the gym even on the hard days. Having her train next to me always gets me to go that extra mile I wouldn’t have done on my own.”

Tookes and Skriver also encourage their followers to mix it up as much as possible, posting Tuesday about going outside for a hike.

“Staying active and fit doesn’t always mean sweating away in a gym!! Bring it outdoor! Go hike, run, bike!! Make it a lifestyle,” they posted, with a photo of Skriver hitting a waterside trail.

Tookes and Skriver say they hope their posts push others to workout together.

“We just want to inspire people to live a healthy lifestyle,” Tookes says.