This Waist Trainer Ad Was Banned in the U.K. for Promoting 'Unhealthy Body Perceptions'

An ad for a waist trainer – similar to those popular with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters – was banned in the U.K. for encouraging unhealthy body perceptions.

The infomercial for Velform Miniwaist starts by asking, “How do celebrities get those tiny little waists they flaunt on the red carpet?” and promises to share the secret to get “that famous hourglass figure we all want.”

The ad also shows women with and without the product that uses “extreme compression bands designed to take your curves to the next level.”

A viewer brought the commercial to the Advertising Standards Authority to challenge whether it was irresponsible and harmful.

The makers of the Miniwaist, Chromotion Ltd., argued that they did not suggest users would be less desirable without the product and simply offered an option for those looking to achieve a thinner-looking waist.

The ASA – which regulates the country’s advertising across all media – eventually decided to ban the ad from appearing again in its current form. They referenced harmful statements like, “that sexy tiny waist, so small that you’ll be everyone’s envy.”

“Overall, we concluded that the ad encouraged unhealthy body perceptions and was therefore irresponsible,” stated the ruling.

Stars like Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian have all been open about their love for the corset-like garments.

“Posted up with my babes getting our waists right,” Jenner, 18, captioned a photo of the sisters in the trainers last month.