Stacie Venagro is taking time off from fitness competitions for a baby, but her abs certainly aren't

Forget Sarah Stage – This Super-Fit Mom-to-Be Has Abs of Steel Over Her Pregnant Belly

Move over Sarah Stage – there’s a new, crazy-fit mom-to-be in town.

Meet bodybuilder Stacie Venagro, who has abs that just will not quit, despite being 30 weeks pregnant with her first child. The 31-year-old is a three-time World Miss Fitness America Pro and winner of Miss Fitness Universe, and she’s keeping track of her muscular – but growing – baby belly on Instagram.

But thankfully, unlike Stage, Venagro hasn’t heard many judgmental comments on social media about her fit pregnancy.

“No, [I haven’t,] and I have to say, I’m shocked,” Venagro tells website Mom.me. “My friend and people in the fitness world have ben extremely supportive. They know that I’m embracing this pregnancy, I’m embracing my body’s changes.”

Any concerns about her ripped baby belly have come from people who know her personally.

“It’s mostly been from family,” Venagro says. “My husband thinks I need to eat more. And I can, and I do, but I do it in moderation.”

Unlike other pregnant women, Venagro is eschewing the usual “eating for two” mantra, and added just an extra 200 calories a day to her diet, after consulting with her doctor.

“I take in either a bigger breakfast or lunch and a smaller dinner,” she explains. “I’ll have an Isagenix shake, adding blueberries, chia and flax seeds, frozen berries, ice, water, coconut oil and powdered peanut butter. That takes it from 270 calories to more than 400 calories.”

And throughout the day, she’ll eat every two to three hours.

“My next meal is something like egg whites, Ezekiel toast and spinach,” Venagro adds. “Lunch today was a cup of Pasta e fagioli, chicken with green beans and roasted potatoes, all in a sensible portion, and mousse cake for desert. At night, I’ll have a shake or a bar.”

“Even though my doctor told me I only need 200 extra calories a day … I do have sweets. I have chocolate. It’s all in moderation. I’m taking in healthy and unhealthy calories, in a moderate way.”

And Venagro is having a completely healthy pregnancy, all while sticking to her workouts of lifting and core work, though she isn’t increasing her weights and stays off of her back. She wants people to know that every pregnancy is different, and shouldn’t be up for criticism.

“Listening to the doctors and making sure you are on track is all you need,” Venagro says. “Don’t let someone else’s negativity ruin your day or even stress you out during your own pregnancy.”