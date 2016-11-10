The Rise of 'Grandma Plastic Surgery': More People Over 65 Are Going Under the Knife

Does your grandmother seem to be looking younger these days?

She may be one of the 143,000 Americans aged 65 and older who opted to go under the knife in the past year, according 2015 statistics from the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. “Grandma plastic surgery” is on the rise: Facelifts and cosmetic eyelid surgeries have doubled among people 65 and up over the last two decades, according to statistics obtained by The Washington Post.

“I have seen a dramatic increase in older patients choosing facial rejuvenation surgery,” Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani tells PEOPLE. “People are living longer, working longer and dating longer than ever before. Newer technologies and advances in facial rejuvenation make results more natural than ever.”

Dr. Stafford Broumand, a board-certified plastic surgeon at 740 Park Plastic Surgery, has also seen an increase in older patients.

“Patients are living longer and are healthier, and want to look like they feel — which is younger,” he says. “Sixty-five is the new 45.”

Mani says he often has to do corrective procedures on patients who have been using fillers for years.

“Their skin has been stretched out, and they need a facelift more than in the past,” he says. “It’s become a routine for me to dissolve fillers with an enzyme and then do a deep-tissue facelift, which leaves patients looking younger in a more natural way, rather than ‘blown up’ with fillers.”

Both facelifts and eyelid surgeries can help people achieve a younger appearance.

“Generally, I tell my patients they will look 10 years younger,” says Broumand. “I also tell them that if they had an identical twin, they would look younger after their surgery than their twin! As important as looking younger is that they will feel refreshed and youthful. The psychological improvement of well-done plastic surgery is also tangible.”

But the procedures come at a price.

“Costs for eyelid surgery vary from $7,500 to $20,000, and facelifts costs range from $20,000 to $100,000,” says Mani.

Though the surgeries may leave a dent in patients’ wallets, they do not require much downtime.

“Because of new technology, recovery is quicker than ever before,” Mani says. “For eyelid surgery it’s a week, and for facelifts it’s 10 to 14 days.”

Broumand says there may be additional health risks that accompany performing surgery on older patients, so he makes sure to screen potential candidates for anything that may cause the surgery to be dangerous.

“All of our patients are evaluated by our medical staff or anesthesia team, and we also obtain preoperative clearance from their physician,” he says. “Safety always comes first! If they are not appropriate candidates for surgery, we do not proceed. Fortunately, today we have other non-invasive treatments that we can offer as an alternative.”