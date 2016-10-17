639-Lb. Man Reveals He's Desperate for a Major Change on The Doctors: 'I'm Not Ready to Leave this Planet'

At 639 lbs., Jermaine Gause knows it’s time for a major lifestyle change.

In an exclusive clip from Monday’s episode of The Doctors, the 37-year-old Michigan native reveals that he was “always the big guy,” dealing with bullying as a child that led to him isolating himself as he grew older.

“I felt bad about the way I looked and what I let myself get to,” Gause explains.

Gause’s mother, Gretchen Barrow, expresses her concern over her son’s extreme weight gain, especially in recent years.

“It wasn’t until the past three years that I said, ‘Oh my God, how did I let this happen?’ ” Barrow says, adding that she will lose her son if a major change doesn’t happen soon.

A health check-up reveals Gause is ingesting five times the amount of recommended sodium per day, putting a huge strain on his cardio vascular system and eating ten times the recommended level of sugar. He also fits the symptoms for fatty liver disease and suffers from malnutrition.