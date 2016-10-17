639-Lb. Man Reveals He's Desperate for a Major Change on The Doctors: 'I'm Not Ready to Leave this Planet'

At 639 lbs., Jermaine Gause knows it’s time for a major lifestyle change.
In an exclusive clip from Monday’s episode of The Doctors, the 37-year-old Michigan native reveals that he was “always the big guy,” dealing with bullying as a child that led to him isolating himself as he grew older.
“I felt bad about the way I looked and what I let myself get to,” Gause explains.
Gause’s mother, Gretchen Barrow, expresses her concern over her son’s extreme weight gain, especially in recent years.
“It wasn’t until the past three years that I said, ‘Oh my God, how did I let this happen?’ ” Barrow says, adding that she will lose her son if a major change doesn’t happen soon.
A health check-up reveals Gause is ingesting five times the amount of recommended sodium per day, putting a huge strain on his cardio vascular system and eating ten times the recommended level of sugar. He also fits the symptoms for fatty liver disease and suffers from malnutrition.
Gause sits down with Dr. Travis Stork to discuss the dangers of morbid obesity, revealing that he’s afraid of dying early and not experience many joys of life, such as having children.
“I’m not ready to leave this planet,” Gause shares. “And I know the way I am now, I probably don’t have much time.”
Dr. Stork discusses healthy choices that may save Gause’s life, even jump starting his motivation by introducing him to former guest and weight-loss success story, Zach from Orlando, who lost over 300 lbs. in the past two years.
Gause announces with confidence, “I know I can do this.”
His story airs on The Doctors Monday, check your local listings for times.