Teyana Taylor Shows You How to Dance Your Way to Fab Abs on Her New Fitness Site

Teyana Taylor reportedly never hits the gym and “eats everything” — plus she had a baby just 10 months ago — so how does the star of Kanye West‘s “Fade” music video keep her incredible body so fit?

With her new fitness website, Fade 2 Fitness, Taylor’s letting everyone in on her secrets.

The 25-year-old singer and dancer announced the site’s launch in an Instagram video where she shows off her incredible dance moves — and hopefully we’ll soon learn exactly how Taylor gets her killer abs and toned arms and legs.

Taylor encourages fans to pre-order membership to her site, where she’ll share dance workouts and “behind the scenes footage of my workout choreography that I did to get back in shape after having baby Junie!”

Taylor wants more people to see dancing as a hardcore workout.

“DONT SLEEP ON DANCE!!” she says.

Since West’s music video for “Fade” premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards, fans and celebrities alike were blown away by Taylor. Everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Jenna Dewan Tatum shouted their praise on social media.

However, Taylor says dancing is the only way she keeps her body so fit.

“Dancing is my workout. I just dance. I almost feel like dance is so underrated in the fitness world,” she told E! News.

She echoed the sentiments to Vogue, telling the magazine, “My diet sucks. I eat pizza, fried chicken, macaroni; I don’t eat vegetables. But I dance!”