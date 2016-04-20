"It's okay to not have a perfect baby bump, or not show at all, to be plus size & have a healthy child," the model says

Tess Holliday isn’t going to take it anymore.

The model, who is 32 weeks pregnantwith her second child, fought back against the people commenting that she’s harming her baby because of her size.

“Having another baby has been a beautiful process & at times, frustrating,” Holliday, 30, writes on Instagram. “As I enter my 8th month, my body overall looks the same other than my belly & I’m okay with that.”

“What I’ve had to be learn to be okay with (WHICH IS NOT COOL) is the fact that people still think it’s okay to comment on my body: ‘you don’t look pregnant’, ‘you must be have quadruplets’, ‘you are putting your baby at risk’ & a slew of other uneducated statements that are very far from my reality.”

Holliday says part of the problem is that people are used to seeing slender celebrities who maintain their smaller size during pregnancy, not a “plus size woman” with a growing baby belly.

“When ‘celebrities’ are pregnant in the press, they look glamorous, toned & are eager to talk about how they are going to get the baby weight off,” she says. “While I’ve done my best to look as put together as possible, that’s not real life, & it’s not for most women. I’m not the first plus size woman in the public eye to have a baby & share it with the world, & I certainly won’t be the last.”

Instead, Holliday wants people, and women especially, to know that the most important thing during pregnancy is to do what’s best for you and your child – regardless of size.

“I’m part of a small minority that’s telling you it’s okay to not have a perfect baby bump, or not show at all, to be plus size & have a healthy child, & most importantly to find a care provider that doesn’t shame you about your size,” she says. “It’s also okay to tell someone to f— off when they give you unsolicited advice about what’s ‘best’ for you & your baby.”