Tess Holliday Shows Off Her 'Baby Bump Skills' in Funny Bikini Photo
Tess Holliday can balance a cup on her 38-weeks-pregnant belly
Who needs a cup holder when you have a baby bump?
Tess Holliday shows off her “baby bump skills” in an Instagram post she shared on Monday in which she balances a cup on her 38-weeks-pregnant belly while lounging in a pool.
“Showing off my #babybump skills. Bikini by @torridfashion #38weeks #babyhollidayontheway,” she captioned the photo.
The curvy model, 30, has been sharing photos of her growing bump throughout her pregnancy on social media.
Earlier this month, she shared a nude photo calling out people who have told her they can’t tell she is pregnant.
“I will continue to live unapologetically, to thrive in this body, prove the naysayers wrong & laugh at the ignorance,” she posted on Instagram at the time.
Holliday is due in June. This will be her first child with partner Nick Holliday. She has a son, Rylee, from a previous relationship.