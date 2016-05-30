Tess Holliday Shows Off Her 'Baby Bump Skills' in Funny Bikini Photo

Tess Holliday can balance a cup on her 38-weeks-pregnant belly

Who needs a cup holder when you have a baby bump?

Tess Holliday shows off her “baby bump skills” in an Instagram post she shared on Monday in which she balances a cup on her 38-weeks-pregnant belly while lounging in a pool.

“Showing off my #babybump skills. Bikini by @torridfashion #38weeks #babyhollidayontheway,” she captioned the photo.

The curvy model, 30, has been sharing photos of her growing bump throughout her pregnancy on social media.

Earlier this month, she shared a nude photo calling out people who have told her they can’t tell she is pregnant.

“I will continue to live unapologetically, to thrive in this body, prove the naysayers wrong & laugh at the ignorance,” she posted on Instagram at the time.