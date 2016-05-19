The model is sick of people saying that her size hides her baby bump

Tess Holliday Has a Message for Everyone Who 'Can't Tell I'm Pregnant'

Just three weeks left!

Model Tess Holliday is nine months pregnant (37 weeks, to be exact) and is ready to meet her new baby. But she’s sick of all the people telling her that her size hides her baby bump.

“When people say to me, ‘I can’t tell you’re pregnant,’ ” Holliday, 30, captioned a nude bathroom selfie of her distinct pregnancy belly.

“I will continue to live unapologetically, to thrive in this body, prove the naysayers wrong & laugh at the ignorance.”

Holliday dealt with critics throughout her pregnancy, and wrote a long post about her frustration in April.

“Having another baby has been a beautiful process & at times, frustrating,” Holliday wrote. “As I enter my 8th month, my body overall looks the same other than my belly & I’m okay with that.”

“What I’ve had to be learn to be okay with (WHICH IS NOT COOL) is the fact that people still think it’s okay to comment on my body: ‘you don’t look pregnant’, ‘you must be have quadruplets’, ‘you are putting your baby at risk’ & a slew of other uneducated statements that are very far from my reality.”

Holliday believes that people are so critical of her pregnancy because they’re used to seeing thin actresses with tiny baby bumps.

“When ‘celebrities’ are pregnant in the press, they look glamorous, toned & are eager to talk about how they are going to get the baby weight off,” she said. “While I’ve done my best to look as put together as possible, that’s not real life, & it’s not for most women. I’m not the first plus size woman in the public eye to have a baby & share it with the world, & I certainly won’t be the last.”

Other than dealing with the trolls, Holliday is thrilled to have a baby on the way, her second child and first with partner Nick. The model has flaunted her pregnancy style in bikinis and a fun tropical dress for her Hawaiian-themed baby shower.