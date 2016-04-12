The model is proud to be plus size

Tess Holliday Is Done with the Controversy Over the Term 'Plus Size': Says She's 'Plus Size and Proud'

There are still fans of the term ‘plus size.’

Unlike Amy Schumer, Ashley Graham, Melissa McCarthy and more, model Tess Holliday doesn’t want to stop using the term – but like them, she’s sick of people asking about it.

“Literally never answering another interview question about how I feel about the term #PlusSize,” Holliday tweeted. “Here’s my answer: I’m plus size F— YOU”

The body-positive activist reposted her tweet on Instagram, explaining in the caption that she doesn’t think the argument is worth anyone’s time.

“There are plenty of things to get offended about, but taking a term that’s never been used in hate & is merely a descriptor & trying to take away OUR community is not cool. #plussizeandproud”

At this point, Holliday is one of the few in favor of the term. After calling out Glamour magazine for including her in their special issue aimed at women size 12 and up, Schumer argued that there’s no need to categorize women.

“Bottom line seems to be we are done with these unnecessary labels which seem to be reserved for women,” she tweeted.

Graham also spoke out against calling anyone plus size.