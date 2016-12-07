Social media's latest hashtag, #2006vs2016, inspired model Tess Holliday to reflect on the decade that's shown her that "anything is possible"

Tess Holliday Reflects on How Far She's Come With Matching Snapshots Taken 10 Years Apart

Social media’s latest trending hashtag, #2006vs2016, encourages people to share how much they have (or haven’t!) changed over the past 10 years. For model Tess Holliday, the decade has shown her that “anything is possible.”

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to participate in the challenge, posting strikingly similar side-by-side snaps while reflecting on how far she has come.

“These photos were taken almost exactly 10 years apart, and when I realized it I had to share,” she captioned the split image, which shows Holliday in 2006 holding then-infant son Rylee alongside Holliday in 2016 holding 6-month-old son Bowie Juniper.

“The first is of a scared 21-year-old woman in Mississippi who just moved home, became a single mom, had no job, no money, and a dream of one day being a model or makeup artist,” she wrote, referencing the 2006 image. “I was constantly worried about our future and ached to make a mark in the world, to be able to support myself and son doing something I loved.”

“Now, 10 years later, my oldest son (in the first photo) turns 11 next month and his little brother is 6 months old today,” she explained, adding a tearful emoji. “Not only am I supporting my family doing something I love, I have a supportive partner and I’m a freakin’ size 22 model!”

The transformation still shocks Holliday. “Sometimes I don’t think I fully comprehend how amazing it is that my dream not only came true, [but also] it shattered the expectations of what society said a model ‘should’ look like,” she said.

Holliday added, “If only 10 years ago I could have told that girl that one day she would be here, living my life… hell I wouldn’t have believed it! Here’s to the next 10 years, I’m ready.

“Remember, anything is possible!!” she said, adding her own favorite hashtag, “#effyourbeautystandards.”

As for regrets, Holliday seems to have at least one: “I hoped I burned that shirt on the left,” she wrote, referring to her black-and-white patterned top from 2006.

Despite all the adversity she faced over the years, Holliday — who is engaged to fiancé Nick Holliday – never gave up on her dreams to make it as a model.