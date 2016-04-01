Little Big Shots airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on NBC

Steve Harvey Is 5 Lbs. Down and Working on Losing More: 'I Don't Want It Back'

For once, Steve Harvey is happy about losing something.

The Little Big Shots host recently lost 5 lbs. and is well on his way to reaching his goal.

“I’ve got 10 more to go,” Harvey, 59, tells PEOPLE. “I lost it Friday, and I don’t want it back.”

To lose the weight, Harvey started exercising regularly and watching what he eats. Part of his diet included cutting down on unnecessary carbs, like bread and pasta, and sweets.

“I just did fish and vegetables for awhile and worked out,” he says.

Although he’s being careful about his diet, Harvey allows himself to take occasional breaks. Two weeks ago, he took advantage of a 60 degree day in Atlanta to smoke some meat in his backyard.

“Smoked some chicken, smoked some ribs, and smoked a cigar,” he says.