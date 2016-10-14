WATCH: Fitness Expert Shaun T Shares the One Exercise You Should Do Daily

Shaun T says the best workout move to get rid of any morning sluggishness while burning serious calories is a simple hop squat.

“When you wake up in the morning, you’ve got to feel your power, you’ve got to trust and believe in who you are. But in order to rise up, I’m going to make you burn some calories,” the fitness expert, 38, tells PEOPLE.

Shaun T recommends doing hop squats – squatting while hopping from right to left – for one minute at least five times a day.