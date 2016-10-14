WATCH: Fitness Expert Shaun T Shares the One Exercise You Should Do Daily
Advertisement
Shaun T says the best workout move to get rid of any morning sluggishness while burning serious calories is a simple hop squat.
“When you wake up in the morning, you’ve got to feel your power, you’ve got to trust and believe in who you are. But in order to rise up, I’m going to make you burn some calories,” the fitness expert, 38, tells PEOPLE.
Following
Shaun T recommends doing hop squats – squatting while hopping from right to left – for one minute at least five times a day.
“When you start to feel that burn, you know that you’re alive, you know that you’re awake, and you know that you can rise up,” he says. “Focus on the rise, and you can always be positive, trust and believe.”