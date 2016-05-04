The singer teamed up with the Juegaterapia Foundation to create a babydoll for pediatric cancer patients

Shakira is lending her talents to help children with cancer.

The Colombian singer – and mom of two young sons with partner – Gerard Piqué has designed a unique bald babydoll in partnership with the Spain-based charity, the Juegaterapia Foundation, which helps pediatric cancer patients by raising funds and building hospital gardens for the kids to play in.

Shakira, 39, tweeted a photo of the adorable freckled-faced doll, which is wearing a kiss covered bandana designed by the star. “Shak designed this peach for @juegaterapia to help sick kids and it’s available at babypelones!,” she wrote.