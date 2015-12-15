See What Disney Princesses Would Look Like If They Reflected Real Body Types

What would the Disney princesses look like if they had full hips, proportional waists and – gasp – even cellulite? Just as beautiful.

We’ve already seen the princesses transformed into hot dogs and dinosaurs, but Chantelle Crabb, a PR and marketing executive at U.K. lingerie brand Curvy Kate, which specializes in bra sizes D-K, wanted to re-draw them with a more realistic look to show women’s diverse body shapes.

“We don’t believe there is just one type of perfect and we think a line-up of varied heroine princesses relays this powerful message,” Crabb, 25, says.

The reimagined princesses, which Crabb posted on the Curvy Kate blog, reflect the women who wear the company’s lingerie.

“Curvy Kate’s motto is ‘For a feel good figure,’ but it’s not just about feeling good on the outside but on the inside too. That is exactly what we wanted to do with our Curvy Kate-esque princesses. Our message is about loving life, loving the skin you’re in and plus, who doesn’t love Disney?!”

Crabb and Curvy Kate gave the Disney princesses a new look, adding in “flaws” that are typically photoshopped out of photos with real models (or left out in the cartoon character’s case).

“We tried to represent as many different bodies as possible, although we do wish we could have done more,” Crabb says.

“We’ve made some of the princesses taller, some shorter, some are larger and some are slim. They’ve also got lumps, bumps, freckles, scars, tattoos and cellulite, all things that society would consider the ‘norm,’ yet the media doesn’t always portray this.”

The problem, Crabb says, is that we don’t see a diversity of shapes in movies, TV, or even cartoons.

“We’re not glorifying any particular body type; we think that more women should feel represented in some way and hopefully this is a step closer to that goal,” she says.