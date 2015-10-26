Robyn Lawley Flaunts Her Post-Pregnancy Stretch Marks in Topless Facebook Post

"They are some bad ass #tigerstripes. And I earned them," plus-size model Robyn Lawley posted about the stretch marks on her stomach

Plus-size model Robyn Lawley wants mothers to take pride in their post-pregnancy bodies, stretch marks and all.

Lawley, 26, flaunted her own stretch marks in a topless photo she posted to Facebook last Thursday in response to an article claiming she considered abortion to avoid getting marks, which she adamantly denies saying.

“I was shocked, not only because that is not what I said – not to mention I already had a ton of stretch marks like 90 percent of the world – but to read that entire article and be already heavily pregnant, that’s their angle?” she posted.

Lawley – who gave birth to daughter Ripley Dorothy in February – went on to defend her #tigerstripes.

“As for my stretch marks, I knew they were coming and as they’re fading into white (like all my others) I thought I might capture them,” she wrote. “Because they are some bad ass #tigerstripes. And I earned them.”

Lawley believes society puts too much pressure on women to have perfect bodies.

“We put an unbelievable amount of ridiculous time-consuming pressure on women to care so much about their flaws they forget how truly beautiful they (you) are today,” she wrote. “F**k them, who cares, be you, be loud, be proud.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model wants mothers to accept and love their bodies, despite any perceived imperfections.

“To anyone who feels bad about your body, especially after a baby, you are a warrior, you created a life inside of you,” continues the post. “That’s no easy feat.”

