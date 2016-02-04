Chef Explains How He Lost Almost 100 Lbs. by Eating Pizza Everyday: VIDEO
When we first heard about Chef Pasquale Cozzolino’s pizza diet, we thought it might be too good to be true.
But now the Naples-born, New York-based chef – whose restaurant, Ribalta, specializes in authentic Neapolitan pizza – has taken the time to show PEOPLE how eating pizza every single day helped him lose almost 100 lbs. in five months. And well, it makes a lot of sense.
Cozzolino explains that, because of the ingredients he uses, a whole pie at Ribalta is only about 570 calories, which makes it a filling and relatively healthy meal substitute.
The chef says he wanted to lose the weight so he could hold his second child. “I had a second baby coming, and with the first one, I had a problem to handle him, because my knees, my back. I was very, very big.”
Watch him explain – and do some nifty dough twirling – in the video above.