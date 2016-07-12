"To be able to come to a resort and have all the activities going on – there's no place like it that I've seen in the world," Randy Moss tells PEOPLE

If you’ve ever wanted to get your butt kicked by a professional athlete in a paradise-like setting, you are in luck.

NFL star Randy Moss is heading to St. Lucia to host workshops, private training sessions and beach fitness classes at the BodyHoliday’s WellFit Families retreat from July 31 to August 5.

The football pro, who is reported to be a new co-host on ESPN’s Countdown will be teaching boot camp classes during the wellness retreat – and just because it’s a “vacation,” that doesn’t mean he will be going easy on participants.

“A boot camp is not supposed to be easy!” Moss, who also teaches the camp in North Carolina, says. “Whatever they put into the boot camp is what they’re going to get out of it. The first couple of minutes could intimidate them, but I think once they see how well we push one another, how we cheer others, and see how we’re going to do it throughout the whole week, I think people will accept a hard boot camp.”

Moss’ boot camp classes involve a mix of lunges, air squats, planks, bear crawls, burpees, and sprints and running.

“There are a lot of different types of movements that we do,” he says. “Each day is going to be something different. Every day is not going to be the same boot camp. Throughout the time we’re working out, we’ll sprinkle different types of exercises in there.”

And because Moss participates in the boot camps himself, he expects everyone involved to give it their all.

“I like for people to put their right foot forward and give me a whole hour of work,” he says. “I’m encouraging, and push people to get a good work out in. We don’t put people down. We always encourage people to finish.”

For anyone new to working out, Moss’ best advice is to find something you love and keep working at it.

“One thing that a lot of people really need to understand is that you can’t just jump into a workout, and do what [others] having been doing for months,” he says. “You have to find your niche and find what you like. Eventually, you’ll gradually work your way up to where you need to be.”

Whether you’re new to exercise or not, Moss recommends that everyone be mindful of what they put into their bodies.