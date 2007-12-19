Queen Latifah Signs On to Endorse Jenny Craig

Kirstie Alley and Valerie Bertinelli have another pal joining them in the Jenny Craig universe: Queen Latifah.

The Oscar-nominated singer and actress, 37, has signed up to be the latest celebrity spokesperson for the weight-loss chain, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“We officially confirm that Queen Latifah will join the Jenny Craig program in January,” Scott Parker, Jenny Craig’s vice president of marketing, tells PEOPLE. “We are thrilled to have Queen Latifah support our mission of improving health by taking her first step toward achieving a more healthful lifestyle.”

Parker adds: “Queen Latifah joins forces with Jenny Craig to communicate the importance of how small lifestyle changes, in the areas of diet and exercise, can have positive effects on overall health.”

The Hairspray star, who has consistently celebrated her plus-size figure over the years (including a recent PEOPLE cover story), will have a “very different campaign, focused on a healthier lifestyle, not on getting onto a specific dress size,” says Parker.

Of her figure, Latifah told PEOPLE in October, “I would say I’m voluptuous.”