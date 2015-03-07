Pregnant Model Sarah Stage Shocks Fans with Tiny Baby Bump

Isn’t pregnancy supposed to entail endless food cravings, extra pounds and elastic-waist pants?

Not for mama-to-be Sarah Stage. The 30-year-old lingerie model has documented her pregnancy progress on Instagram, shocking fans with her barely there baby bump.

Some Instagram users have responded in total confusion, while others have joked about her impressively little belly.

“My stomach looks bigger when I eat a big meal lol!” one commenter joked.

“Where’s this baby hiding at?? Definitely not her tummy!!” another wrote next to a modeling shot of a pregnant Stage in a bra and underwear.

The Los Angeles-based beauty, who is of Costa Rican and European descent, had a social media fan base long before her pregnancy took the Internet by storm. Stage frequently posts bikini pictures and sexy modeling shots, which rack up tens of thousands of likes from more than a million followers.

The model is also a fitness fanatic, frequently posting gym selfies and motivational quotes to promote clean eating and a healthy body image.

Stage’s latest project combines her pregnancy and her modeling. The stunner has launched a new line of sexy maternity dresses for retail site Want My Look.

The clothing line includes maxi dresses and form-fitting cocktail looks for “mamas to be of ALL shapes and sizes,” Stage wrote on Instagram with a shot of her modeling one of the frocks.

