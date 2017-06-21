With less than three weeks to go before Peta Murgatroyd and walks down the aisle to marry fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the 30-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro is hitting the gym — with son Shai Aleksander to help!

The new mom has been sharing Instagram videos throughout the month of her workouts with her 5-month-old son in her quest to slim down for the big day.

In Tuesday’s video, the tiny tot (dressed in an adorable plaid jumper) was along for leg day, giving his mom some extra weight to carry as she worked through her circuit of squat lifts, single-leg hip thrusts, kettle bell swings and more.

“Less than three weeks until the wedding!” Murgatroyd captioned the video. “Love our family sweat sessions with @timhartwigtrain! #workforit #fitmom #workingmom”

FROM PEN: Delaware Woman Jessica Battle Dropped 100 lbs. Ahead of her Beach Wedding—See Her Incredible Before and After

Murgatroyd — who just finished up the most recent season of DWTS with partner Nick Viall — previously opened up about about struggling to lose the last bit of post-baby weight in an exclusive blog for PEOPLE.

“At the beginning of the season I thought I’d be back at my pre-baby weight after a month but now that milestone has come and went and I’m still not at my normal weight,” she wrote in April. I feel good, though — so much more energy that I had at the beginning of the season — so I’m hoping maybe I’ll be there in another month!”

With the season behind her, Murgatroyd is focusing on planning her July wedding with Chmerkovskiy, where Shai will be the ring bearer.

“He’ll be there to watch us get married — and hopefully not cry!” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE.