Padma Lakshmi may not have won an Emmy this year, but her toned body is worthy of all the awards

Padma Lakshmi Posts Sexy Lingerie Photo: 'Moms Do That Sometimes'

In the sexy selfie, Lakshmi poses casually by a bathroom sink – wearing a black lacy La Perla bra and high-waisted panties.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Don’t hate because I’m in lingerie,” she wrote. “Moms do that sometimes.”

So just how did this mom drop the extra weight? Good ‘ol diet and exercise.

And in addition to her workouts, she switches to a far more restrictive diet.

“I was just eating fish and chicken, a lot of vegetables, a lot of beans, lentils,” she recently told PEOPLE. “I was eating rice, but about a tennis ball size of rice with each meal. And no bread, no fried food, no alcohol, no red meats, no sweets. But it was worth it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Padma Lakshmi Reveals What Goes Into the ‘Cranberry Drano’ She Invented to Combat Top Chef Weight Gain

Though she’s relaxed her diet a bit more now, Lakshmi is going to mostly stick with it – with one exception.