Padma Lakshmi Posts Sexy Lingerie Photo: 'Moms Do That Sometimes'
Padma Lakshmi may not have won an Emmy this year, but her toned body is worthy of all the awards
Padma Lakshmi consumes nearly 8,000 calories a day when she’s filming Top Chef. But when the cameras stop rolling, the 46-year-old mother and host slims down – as she had no problem showing her Instagram followers on Thursday.
In the sexy selfie, Lakshmi poses casually by a bathroom sink – wearing a black lacy La Perla bra and high-waisted panties.
“Don’t hate because I’m in lingerie,” she wrote. “Moms do that sometimes.”
So just how did this mom drop the extra weight? Good ‘ol diet and exercise.
And in addition to her workouts, she switches to a far more restrictive diet.
“I was just eating fish and chicken, a lot of vegetables, a lot of beans, lentils,” she recently told PEOPLE. “I was eating rice, but about a tennis ball size of rice with each meal. And no bread, no fried food, no alcohol, no red meats, no sweets. But it was worth it.”
Though she’s relaxed her diet a bit more now, Lakshmi is going to mostly stick with it – with one exception.
“I probably will keep a lot of it up, but I probably will have a nice drink of champagne, which I did have at the Emmys. I had several!”