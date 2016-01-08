The pair overcame the usual holiday weight gain with the help of Weight Watchers

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Celebrate Weight Loss After the Holidays 'For the First Time in the History of My Adult Life,' Says Winfrey

Not even the holidays could get in the way of Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King‘s weight loss goals.

Winfrey – who is a Weight Watchers spokesperson and has a 10 percent stake in the company – took to Facebook on Thursday to share her success.

“[I’m] so excited because today was my Weight Watchers weigh-in and for the first time in the history of my adult life, since I was like 23, 24, I did not gain a pound during the holidays,” says the media mogul in a new video. “Usually, I gain 8 to 10 [pounds] from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.”

Not only did Winfrey keep from gaining weight, she also lost three pounds.

“Three pounds. During the holidays,” she says. “Smart Points. Smart Points. Come join me.”

After some of her followers were quick to assume her weight loss was a result of her “privileges and money,” Winfrey went on to thank fans who came to her defense.

“Thank you Sharan Williams, Faeth, Rosa and all of you who understand that the weight ‘struggle’ has nothing to do with money. Yes I had chefs and 17 people at my house for the holidays,” she wrote. “I watched family and friends eat freshly baked croissants and hot cronuts for breakfast. Short ribs and stuffed tortellini for dinner.”

“Every year I’ve let myself indulge in the name of ‘vacation’ or ‘holiday spirit,'” she continued. “This year I used #smartpoints for accountability.”

Winfrey also revealed longtime friend King stayed on the program over the holidays to keep her weight down.

“One day Gayle used all but 7 of her points on the cronuts,” said Winfrey. “Lucky me I don’t have a sweet tooth. I’d rather save the points for potatoes!”

Despite King’s splurge, the CBS This Morning anchor – who documented her starting weight of 184.5 lbs. in September – also had reason to celebrate.