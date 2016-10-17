Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals She Got Breast Implants: 'Your Boobs Are Destroyed After Having Kids!'

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is talking openly about her decision to get breast implants and a breast lift.

“In previous interviews I told everyone I want to wait to do my boobs until after I’m done having kids, but I could be 50 by then,” the former Jersey Shore star, 28, says in a #MomsWithAttitude video she shared on Friday. “I’m in my prime right now. I’m going to be 29 and I want to be as hot as I can.”

Polizzi says her surgery is her “little mommy makeover.”

“Being a mom, your boobs are destroyed after having kids, especially breastfeeding,” she says. “I want to be hot for my husband, but I also want to feel great about myself, and it was an insecurity that I had.”

The mom of Lorenzo, 4, and Giovanna, 2, says she is now a “nice full C.”

“I didn’t want to have JWoww boobs, because she’s the porn star, and I’m just the regular cute person,” she joked.

Polizzi admits that the surgery was “definitely painful,” and the recovery has been hard too.

“I can’t pick up my kids, so that sucks,” she says. “At night I can’t really sleep because you have to sleep propped up.”

Although she was initially nervous to go under the knife, she decided to go forward with the surgery because her breasts were a body part she could not change naturally.

“I’ve been working my ass off at the gym for three years now, trying to lose weight and be a fit mom and have a healthy body, but you can never change your boobs, because once your boobs sag, it’s just like, that’s it,” she says.

And she has no regrets.