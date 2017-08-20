Naomi Watts soaked up the sun and showed off her fit physique in an Instagram post on Saturday

Naomi Watts Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Lounging on the Grass

Naomi Watts soaked up the sun and showed off her fit physique in a bikini photo she shared on Instagram on Saturday. In the pic, the mom of two is seen lounging on the grass in a two-piece from Stella McCartney.

The 48-year-old actress has been keeping busy this summer promoting her latest film, The Glass Castle — which is based off of one of the bestselling memoirs of all time.

Watts has also been spotted holding hands with Gypsy costar Billy Crudup. A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair — who star as husband and wife on the Netflix series— have been dating.

Watts was previously in an 11-year relationship with Liev Schreiber, which came to an end last year. The couple has two children together: Samuel Kai, 8, and Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 10.