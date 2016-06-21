6'9" Woman Gets Head Shots to Restart Her Acting Career: 'Nobody Believes How Tall You Are'

At 6’9″, landing acting gigs is no easy task for actress Lindsay Hayward. And her bad head shots aren’t helping.

To reignite her career, Hayward hires a photographer for new head shots in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of My Giant Life.

“I’m here to get my head shots done, because last time I took head shots was a few years ago, so I definitely want to update my new, more radiant look,” Hayward, 28, says in the clip. “I think that it’s going to do wonders as far as getting my further in my acting career.”

But as it turns out, Hayward is looking for less of a head shot, and more of a body shot.

“As a six-foot-nine-inch actress it’s very, very important that I get full-length body shots because nobody believes how tall you are.”

Hayward hates her old head shots because they were shot from an unflattering angle – by someone shorter than her – giving her a double chin.

“Everyone’s looking at me from way down here and like I’m way up here, and when they look at me I’ve got that double chin angle, you know what I mean? It’s not very flattering,” she says. “Because I do have that as an insecurity, I need someone who’s not taking that shot all the time.”

“If I could change anything about my looks I would make my face a little bit thinner here,” Hayward admits, pointing to her neck.

Luckily, she found a photographer, Sharon, who understands – even if she was a little surprised at Hayward’s size.

“Holy cow, okay!” Sharon says. “I am used to working with much smaller people, so I was not expecting her to be as tall as she was.”

But with the help of a ladder, Sharon is ready for Hayward, who walks out in a body-baring red gown and stilettos.

“Making it as an actress is hard,” Hayward explains. “Making it as a six-foot-nine actress is even harder, because there aren’t many roles out there for six-foot-nine-inch women.”

