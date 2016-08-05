Model Katherine Webb is already back in shape just ten weeks after giving birth to her son — and workout buddy

Mom power!

Former Miss Alabama Katherine Webb has a new workout buddy in son Tripp.

The model and wife of NFL quarterback AJ McCarron Instagrammed a cute video showing her using the 10-week-old Tripp as a baby-sized weight while she did crunches.

“Tripp loves helping me get back into shape,” Webb captioned the video. “Can’t believe how fast he is growing, but the bigger he gets the harder the work outs are!”

The new mom has been open about her shifting body confidence since giving birth.

“Shameless selfie…but seeing progress just from breastfeeding,” she wrote in another Instagram post as she tried on swimsuits at Target. “Pretty awesome how the body works! #1monthpostpartum”

But the comments quickly filled with commenters calling her out for setting unrealistic standards about post-baby bodies, and Webb edited her comment to add a response.

“Note: I gained 44 pounds during my pregnancy, so this post isn’t meant to be ‘humble’. Say what you want, but I feel great about myself even with the extra cellulite on my butt and stretch marks so shoot me if I felt banging for once in this bikini..okkkkk.”

One month after giving birth, Webb posted that she’s lost 20 lbs. of her baby weight, but it was all from breastfeeding so far.

“Haven’t started back at the gym yet bc I feel guilty leaving him!” she wrote. “But at least gym clothes make me feel like I’m doing something.”