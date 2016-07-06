Mila Kunis says she "would literally just cry" when her trainer asked her to do burpees

Mila Kunis on Hating Burpees and Pumping Her Breast Milk on the Side of the Road: 'I've Pumped Everywhere'

“F— burpees man, f— squats, f— all that s—,” the actress, 32, says in a video interview with Glamour, whose cover she graces makeup-free for the August issue. “I hate the word ‘burpees.’ It’s like PTSD for me because my trainer loves burpees so much, and he used to yell, ‘We’ve got to do 20 burpees,’ and I would literally just start crying. I hate them!”

Kunis – who is expecting her second child with husband Ashton Kutcher – also spoke candidly about using a breast pump, sometimes in not-so-convenient places.

“I’ve pumped in an airport, I’ve pumped on the side of the road, I’ve pumped everywhere,” she said.