Editors from Men's Health U.K. Tried This Fitness Plan, and It Really Worked

Every health magazine puts out a plan to tone up in the summer months – but do any of them actually work?

Men’s Health U.K. wanted to make sure that the program they created this year was effective, so they had three editors work with six different trainers for 10 weeks, to build one perfect plan. The result? Six-packs all around.

Jack Hart, the junior fitness editor, used to stick to cardio workouts, and was reluctant to do strength training.

“Confining myself to the weights room for 10 weeks sounded like a prison sentence. Fortunately, my trainer agreed,” Hart, 22, says.

Instead, they mixed calisthenics with body building principles, and Hart was able to go from 10.7 percent body fat to an impressive 7.1 percent, and went up around 9 lbs. in muscle.

“What I achieved in just 10 weeks is proof that you don’t need to chain yourself to the bench to get big.”

Matt Hambly, the associate style editor, says in a video that he never was heavy, but always wanted to get muscular.

“I’ve always been relatively slim, I kind of thought in my head that I would like to bulk up,” he says.

With his trainers, Hambly, 31, lowered his body fat from 13.9 percent to 8.9 percent, gained almost 10 lbs. of muscle.

And Dean Stattman, the commissioning editor, had an interesting discovery – he was actually eating far too few calories.

“I’ve always been a naturally skinny guy, so bulking up has been a challenge,” Stattman says in the video. “And I blamed it on genetics when it wouldn’t happen, and it turned out that I just wasn’t eating enough.”

Stattman, 28, had a low body fat to start, going from 7.7 percent to 6.8 percent over the ten weeks and adding about 6 lbs. of muscle. And he didn’t go on a meat-heavy diet to do it, instead eating pescatarian, relying on fish and vegetables.