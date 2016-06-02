Who's Sporty Spice Now? Mel B Goes Jogging in a Weighted Running Vest
The 41-year-old was spotted working out with a unique accessory
Move over Mel C there’s a new Sporty Spice in town.
Mel B (aka, Scary Spice to Spice Girl fans) was spotted getting in workout in Los Angeles on Wednesday while wearing a unique accessory – a weighted running vest.
The British entertainer went running with her trainer Nicky Hollander while strapped into the fitness accessory, which is often used by people who want to make their cardio workouts more challenging. Mel B paired the vest with a fun pair of capri exercise pants and a red tank top.
The mother-of-three is no stranger to tough workouts – she’s competed in Dancing with the Stars and, in 2009, she released her own workout DVD, Totally Fit.
The America’s Got Talent judge, who turned 41 on Sunday, is back in L.A. after taking a short family trip to Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday. While she has been keeping busy Stateside, Mel B’s Spice Girl pals did manage to wish her a happy birthday from across the pond. The singer shared a shot of her b-day FaceTime chat with Geri Halliwell (whom she called her “ride or die”) as well as a photo of a card she got from Halliwell and Emma Bunton.