Move over Mel C there’s a new Sporty Spice in town.

Mel B (aka, Scary Spice to Spice Girl fans) was spotted getting in workout in Los Angeles on Wednesday while wearing a unique accessory – a weighted running vest.

The British entertainer went running with her trainer Nicky Hollander while strapped into the fitness accessory, which is often used by people who want to make their cardio workouts more challenging. Mel B paired the vest with a fun pair of capri exercise pants and a red tank top.

The mother-of-three is no stranger to tough workouts – she’s competed in Dancing with the Stars and, in 2009, she released her own workout DVD, Totally Fit.

