Marissa Jaret Winokur: I Had to Call in Fat

We call in sick in life, so why can’t we call in fat? That’s the question Marissa Jaret Winokur asks in the new installment of her weekly PEOPLE.com weight-loss blog.

Here, the Dance Your Ass Off host, 36, dishes about why family time with her husband Judah and 1-year-old son Zev took priority over “me time” – and why there’s nothing a great new pair of shoes can’t fix.

Sorry I skipped out on my PEOPLE.com blog last week. I called in fat – I figured I had about 10 days saved up, so decided to use seven of them and take the whole week off! I saved three days for a long fat weekend in the fall with the family.

Seriously, don’t you wish it worked that way? You could wake up one morning and start getting ready for work and then look in the mirror and say, “Forget it, I’m calling in fat.” Or you’re about to be heading out for a date and your jeans are too tight and instead of freaking out and putting on a pair of sweats, you could call the guy up and say, “Sorry, can’t make the movies. I’m just too fat.”

It all seems seems silly, the “calling in fat” theory. But I think we do that in different ways. Sometimes we do stay home or we don’t go to a party because we don’t like the way we look. Or, like me, I just didn’t do my blog because I had nothing good to say! I had a really busy family week – my amazing wonderful 1-year-old son is acting like a 4 year old and into everything and needs all my attention. And my husband is off from work for a few weeks and he also needs all my attention.

So, do the math: It was a lot of fun family time this past two weeks, but not good me time. I love my boys and am not complaining. I am just saying I had no time to exercise and I didn’t count a single calorie. But I wouldn’t give any of my son’s sweet kisses away even if it would help me lose weight! My husband, on the other hand, would take one for the team LOL.

My life took over. Not like the insane week of Zev’s birthday party. I didn’t overeat like a crazy person – I just didn’t really think about it! That was until I sat down with a bowl of ice cream last Monday night to write my blog and thought, “I really have nothing to say. I am taking a fat day.” And then it turned into a full week. But I discovered that shoes ARE a girl’s best friend! We went to this huge warehouse sale that was so big it filled the L.A. Convention Center. Because I was out fat, I went straight to the shoes and felt much better!!! I know many people have said it before but there is nothing a cup of coffee and a new pair of shoes CAN’T fix!

My biggest challenge this week: getting back to “work” after calling in fat for a week.

I am most proud of: enjoying my family and not beating myself up. I’m not throwing in the towel, but I needed a break from the madness!

