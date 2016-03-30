You know it has to be good, because when it comes to anything on fitness, #InKhloéWeTrust

When it comes to working out, who’s a better expert than Khloé Kardashian, creator extraordinaire of the Revenge Body?

To get you pumped up for your own sweat session, the Kocktails with Khloé host created a ‘spin-spirational’ Spotify playlist filled with workout classics, like Beyoncé‘s “Run the World (Girls)” and “Fighter” from Christina Aguilera.

“I don’t just love SoulCyle and Cycle House for the workout – for me, spinning is all about the music!” Kardashian says.

“The playlist makes or breaks my spin experience. The right songs pump me up, get me in the groove and make me push through the pain.”

Kardashian, who has lost around 40 lbs., is a SoulCycle devotee, and recently hosted a cardio party for her app subscribers at the spinning studio chain’s Beverly Hills location.

And if you do end up in a class next to Khloé, be warned: she likes to sing.