Lena Dunham traded the Democratic National Convention stage for a boat while on a trip to Florida on Saturday. And instead of a glamorous white dress, she sported a black bucket hat and white two-piece Mandalynn Swimwear swimsuit during her cruise on the ocean.

The actress and writer posted two bikini-clad solo shots, captioning the first one, “#girlsdoesflorida.” The second photo appears to be a selfie, and has the caption, “I’m a lifestyle blogger now. People love it!!! They love the sporty lifestyle! #girlsdoesflorida.”

From the looks of the hashtag, the cast of her show Girls might have been along for the ride, but her costars Allison Williams, Adam Driver, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet have stayed silent on social media. She did, however, reference Girls producer Jenni Konner in one Instagram of her airport style.

“Sporting water shoes in the airport turns out to be my bottom. @jennikonner is v v worried & also concerned,” she wrote in a video of her dancing feet, posted Friday.

The show is currently filming its sixth and final season, which is set to premiere next winter.

Dunham was most recently seen advocating for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the DNC, where she spoke with America Ferrera about the significance of the upcoming election.

“We know what you’re all thinking,” Dunham said to the crowd on Tuesday. “Why should you care what some television celebrity has to say about politics?”

Ferrera finished the thought with, “And we feel the same way. But [Donald Trump] is the Republican nominee so we need to talk about it.”

Dunham continued, slamming Trump and his rhetoric.

“I am a pro-choice, feminist sexual assault survivor with a chronic reproductive illness,” she said. “Donald Trump and his party think I should be punished for exercising my constitutional rights. His rhetoric about women takes us back to a time when were were meant to be beautiful and silent. Meanwhile, 22 years ago, Hillary Clinton declared that women’s rights are human rights.”

She went on to accuse Trump of “trans-phobia, Islama-phobia, xenophobia and systemic racism.”