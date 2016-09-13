The shoe designer and former reality star squeezed in a little time for fitness while on vacation in Bali, hopping on a paddleboard to work her core.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But the mom of three, who gave birth to her daughter Saylor James in November, said she doesn’t stress about getting back into shape post-baby.

“I don’t put pressure on myself [to lose the baby weight],” Cavallari, 29, previously told PEOPLE. “And Jay [Cutler], my husband, is so supportive and so great about the whole thing that he always makes me feel comfortable in my own skin.”

“I’ve never been like, ‘I have to get back in shape, I need to do this.’ I’m just like, ‘You know what, it will happen when it happens,’ ” she said. “I still have a fat roll that hangs over my jeans. I’m okay with it. Because it is my third time, I know that eventually it does come off, and so I’m not stressing about it.”

Still, she tries to work out four days a week with a trainer, who runs Cavallari though circuit training – a mix of weight lifting and cardio.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Montag Share Some Love on Twitter

And she revamped her diet during her first pregnancy with son Camden to focus on all-natural foods, a change from her Hills days of eating low-fat foods all week and then binging on the weekends.

“It was a time to eat well and eat smart, and even indulge in food that was forever off-limits in my pre-pregnancy life, including ‘fattening’ things like cheese and pasta,” Cavallari wrote in her book, Balancing in Heels. “I decided not to look at calories but instead to read ingredient labels and to reevaluate my ideas about avoiding so-called fattening foods.”