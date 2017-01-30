Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Best Tips for Avoiding Sugar

Kourtney Kardashian sticks to a very healthy diet, which means consuming sugar is a no-no.

“I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, shares on her website and app. “First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears.”

To avoid sugar, Kardashian recommends eliminating soda from your diet.

“I don’t drink soda — ever!” she says. “I drink a ton of water during the day and I also drink a glass of water mixed with 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar twice a day (in the morning and at night).”

She also says to be careful about the type of alcoholic drinks you choose to consume.

“Cocktails are often mixed with juice or soda — not only high in calories, but sugar too,” writes Kardashian. “Aside from drinking too much, the sugar content in drinks is often what accounts for bad hangovers. When I do drink, I go for either tequila on the rocks, beer or wine. If you’re cutting down on sugar, it’s good to know that rosé wine usually has less sugar than red or white.”

Lastly, Kardashian recommends making your own salad dressing.