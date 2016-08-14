Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky in Tiny Bikini Bottoms During Day at the Pool

If you’ve got it, flaunt it!

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her booty in a series of bikini photos she shared on Instagram on Saturday. The mom-of-three, 37, wore a black bathing suit with revealing bottoms while lounging on a swan-shaped pool float in the sexy pics.

“When you can’t find me…,” Kardashian captioned the first of the three photos.

“I try to exercise five days a week,” she said earlier this year. “I usually start with a quick run or jumping rope to warm up. I have to do something fast to really kill it.”

The reality star definitely works hard for her booty!