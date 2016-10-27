Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Plastic Surgeon Explains What He Injects into Her Butt to Blast Cellulite

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is being open and honest about her nips and tucks.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 38, teased on Instagram earlier this month that she had visited Simon Ourian, a Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, to get her “cellulite dimples perfected,” and promised that she would be posting a video soon.

On Monday, Zolciak-Biermann made good on her word by sharing a video of Ourian injecting Sculptra fillers into her buttocks.

“I can’t believe how much better my little dimples look!” she wrote. “I’m so excited. I love to share my ‘secret’ with you guys. I do it because it works and it makes me feel better about me. #ByeDimples”

To smooth any dimples, Ourian injects filler into the indentations.

“The injections gradually promote collagen production, which smooths out the appearance of cellulite,” he tells PEOPLE. “The actual product lasts around five years, but the patient’s own collagen forms around it, which is permanent.”

WATCH: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Sounds off on Waist Trainers: ‘Everything in Moderation’

The injections are performed under local anesthesia, and common side effects include temporary swelling, redness and bruising. The treatment costs $1,000 to $2,000 per concavity.

Ourian says Zolciak-Biermann was a good candidate for the Sculptra treatment because she “is in good health with no underlying systemic disorders. She is in good shape and she does not have an excess of fat surrounding her cellulite.”