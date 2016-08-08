Kim Kardashian West Snapchatted that she's down to 125 lbs., just three days after promising her next nude selfie

Kim Kardashian West Is Down to 125 Lbs. – Is Her Promised Nude Selfie Coming?

Only 5 lbs. to go!

Kim Kardashian West shared her exciting news on Snapchat Monday – she’s down to 125.4 lbs., almost at her goal weight of 120 lbs.

“I haven’t been this in years!!! 5 lbs to go!” the 5’3″ Kardashian West captioned the snap.

Since giving birth to son Saint in December, the reality star, 35, set a goal of losing 70 lbs., and has shared plenty of updates on her progress.

In a blog post Monday, Kardashian West talked about how her body image has changed during her post-pregnancy months.

“After I had Saint, I decided to set goals for myself,” she writes. “I was motivated, but it was tough! It isn’t easy to just bounce back. I was so jealous of women who had these cute little baby bellies and would gain 25 pounds – and then, a few weeks after giving birth, somehow look exactly like they did before they were pregnant, lol. That’s not me.”

But when she was feeling down herself, husband Kanye was there to lift her up.

“A big source of my confidence is my husband,” she says. “I’m my own biggest critic, and Kanye is my biggest supporter. He always encourages me, and makes me feel confident about owning all my curves and showing them off.”

The experience has encouraged Kardashian West to think carefully about how to raise her daughter North to be self-confident.

“Her attitude toward her body is directly related to my own, so it’s my responsibility to make sure she understands that positive body image comes from having a healthy self-esteem,” Kardashian West says.

At the end of the day, though, she knows that her famous body – and butt – brought two special people into her life.

“We all have our hang-ups and things we might want to change, but my curves make me who I am,” Kardashian West says. “So I embrace my body and the changes I’ve gone through. If anything, those changes remind me of what I’m able to create with my body: two little angels that I love beyond words.”

And get ready to see her show it off – Kardashian West said Friday that her next nude selfie is on the way.