Kim Kardashian West on How 'Awful Photos' from Her Mexico Vacation Jumpstarted Her New Workout Plan

It might be Kendrick Lamar who said he’s “so sick and tired of the photoshop” — but it’s KKW who actually did something about it!

Sitting down with Whoopi, Joy and the whole View crew, Kim Kardashian West opened up about how paparazzi photos of her on vacation pushed her to find a whole new way to get in shape — and ended up making her fall in love with fitness all over again.

“I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were photoshopping them and sharpening them,” West told The View.

The aggressive photo editing and media scrutiny came at a particularly bad time for the multifaceted mogul. “I mean I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in 12 weeks. I had two surgeries on my uterus … I was already not feeling like myself, and then when people were sharpening them and making them look way worse and then those were going around, I was like, ‘Okay. I’m gonna get it together.'”

The style icon linked up with another woman, a “bodybuilder” she met on social media, in order to formulate a better routine. Describing the new regimen, Kardashian West said, “I definitely think that you have to do the work. I get up every morning between 5:30 and 6; workout before my kids get up. I’ve been working out for an hour and a half [each day].”

Along with her dedicated gym time, the mother of two has “totally changed [her] diet” after realizing a key mistake she was making.

“I was eating less thinking like, ‘Okay. I’m just not gonna eat this,’ ” Kardashian West said of her old dieting habits. “But I was eating absolutely no carbs or trying to and that’s really hard for me.”

Her new workout buddy, however, helped her solve this problem. “She’s really helped me with my meal plan to definitely add healthy carbs, vegetables. I was just not eating properly.”

The results, the reality star said, have been fast and far-reaching. “I see already, in just a few weeks, my body tightening up. I’ve literally just shrunk and come into place and I’m excited. We’re doing these intense workouts and I love working out. That’s a big stress reliever.”

Despite the high praise for her new routine, the Armenian beauty gave her old self its due when she quipped about last year’s legendary mirror pic. “You know, I was actually pregnant in that photo … I just found out I was pregnant and so I thought, ‘You know what? This is my one last shot at a good photo before my body is done.'”