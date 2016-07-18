Khloé Kardashian says she loves her butt, but wishes it was "jiggly" like Kim's

Khloé Kardashian Thinks Her Butt is 'Solid' But Wishes Her 'Booty Was More Jiggly, Like Kim's!'

Talk about a serious asset!

Khloé Kardashian is now a workout fiend, but there’s one body part that she loves to target more than any other – her butt!

“I appreciate how high my butt is,” she writes in a blog post on her app. “Mine is solid, but I don’t want it that solid!”

“I wish my booty was more jiggly, like Kim‘s! Omg, I will literally jiggle and rub Kim’s butt, LOL. #A–Goals”

But to get a high backside like Khloé’s, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a clip of the most effective exercise – a Bosu ball ski squat.

Her trainer Gunnar Peterson advises standing on a Bosu ball – or a stack of towels if you don’t have one – in the squat position for three sets of one minute each, to target the butt, thigh and core muscles.

Kardashian also writes that she’s working on gaining muscle in her legs.

“I’ve always had skinny legs, so I want my legs to be bigger!” she says “I’m still building my legs because I want them to be more muscular and defined.”