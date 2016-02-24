Her abs are out-of-this-world amazing at this point

No photoshop here – Khloé Kardashian‘s abs are seriously this amazing.

The reality star pulled up her shirt and pulled down her leggings to reveal her rock-solid abs after her followers accused her of only showing the photoshopped version of herself.

“If only hatin burned calories how dope yall would be. Too bad it doesn’t,” the weight loss queen wrote on Instagram. “Here’s the OG shot. The petty movement ain’t cute. Oh and I almost forgot…. Namaste”

While Kardashian says that shot was #nofilter, she talked about her love for all of her photoshop apps on the “Chelsea Does Silicon Valley” episode of Chelsea Handler’s new Netflix show on Tuesday.

“Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It’s life changing,” she said. “It’s the only way to live.”

But Kardashian says she realizes that she’s creating a fake version of herself.