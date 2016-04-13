She Might Be 'Totally Sucking in' Here, but Khloé Kardashian Still Has Abs for Days
Kardashian showed off her toned tummy in a new social media snap
At this point, it’s no secret Khloé Kardashian has a very enviable set of abs – see evidence here, here and here.
On Tuesday, the reality star took to Instagram to share yet another snap of her toned tummy, and even though her caption said she was “totally sucking in,” we’re still impressed.
Khloeé, 31, also shouted out her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 36, asking: “@kourtneykardash where you at with your slim thick a–?!?”
Indeed, Kourtney and Khloé, who call themselves "swole-mates," regularly work out together and share Instagrams and Snapchats of their butt-busting routines.
In addition to social media, Khloé’s fitness transformation (she has recently lost about 40 lbs.) has been well-documented on magazine covers, with the star most recently gracing the pages of Shape magazine’s May issue.
“I love my shape because I’ve earned every curve,” Kardashian told the magazine. “I work hard in the gym to get it [and] I feel empowered and badass that I was able to accomplish everything I have.”