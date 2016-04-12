"I love my shape because I've earned every curve," said Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian on Her Shape Cover: 'How Crazy Is It That the "Fat One" Is on the Cover, Ha!'

Khloé Kardashian is proud of her curvy figure.

“I love my shape because I’ve earned every curve,” Kardashian, 31, says in Shape magazine’s May issue. “I work hard in the gym to get it.”

Even though the reality star has slimmed down – recently losing about 40 lbs. – she says she was fine with her body the way it was before she lost the weight as well.

“I also loved my shape before, when I was even curvier,” she said. “I was always incredibly comfortable in my skin. Everybody else saw me in a different way, but I didn’t see myself that way.”

“I still wore body-con dresses back then,” she continued. “I didn’t cover up with a muumuu.”

Now she exercises to define her natural shape.

“Today I put in the work to get the curves I have and every bit of firmness,” said Kardashian. “I feel empowered and badass that I was able to accomplish everything I have.”

The Kocktails with Khloé host works out three days a week with her trainer Gunnar Peterson, as well as “sister” workouts with Kourtney Kardashian and her trainer Don of Don-A-Matrix training.

“If I can’t get to the trainer, I take classes at SoulCycle or Hot 8 Yoga,” said Kardashian. “And if I don’t have time to do to a class, I use the treadmill I have at home. It clears my mind of all the crap and puts me in a really good mood.”

In addition to her dedication to her workouts, Kardashian says diet is just as important.

“I am a creature of habit and stick with the same foods,” she said. “I like a banana and almond butter for breakfast, a protein shake after my workout, Chinese chicken salad for lunch, and steamed veggies and chicken for dinner.”

Kardashian adheres to a dairy-free diet, which she says “totally changed my body, but it’s the hardest thing for me to stop eating because I love cheese!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted her reactions to her cover story on Tuesday.

“Super excited about my @shape_magazine cover spread on stands now! Be proud of your shape. Be proud of your journey,” she tweeted.

While she was happy to be featured by the magazine, Kardashian wasn’t thrilled about the cover they chose.

“Love Shape mag and I’m thrilled to be on the cover, but we took so many better cover images,” she tweeted. “I wish they would have used the other set ups over that simple grey look.”