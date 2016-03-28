Kesha Blasts Body Shamers in Bikini Photo Post: I'm 'Not a Slave to Perfection Right Now'

Kesha is flaunting her bikini body – and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about it.

“Not a slave to perfection right now,” the singer, 29, captioned a black and white Instagram photo of herself lounging in a pool in Palm Springs, California, while wearing a black bikini and striped cat-eye sunglasses.

She also takes body shamers to task, telling them not to even bother criticizing her for her appearance.

“Body shamers please f— off,” the caption continues. “Ain’t nobody got time for it.”

Kesha is embroiled in a legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, whom she alleges sexually, verbally and emotionally abused her. (He has vehemently denied the accusations and is countersuing for breach of contract and defamation.)

The pop star previously struggled with an eating disorder, completing a rehabilitation program in March 2014. She has since opened up about learning to accept her body.

“I’m trying to embrace the skin I’m in,” she told Vogue in May. “It’s difficult sometimes. Every day I have to look in the mirror and make the choice to be kind to myself. This is who I am – I have to love that.”