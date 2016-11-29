Kelsey Wells usually shares photos of her six-pack on her Instagram page, but on Monday the fit mom shared a photo of her stomach looking rounded and bloated.

Wells explained that even though she’s super in-shape, she isn’t immune to stomach bloat or stretch marks.

“I try to indulge in moderation, but let’s be honest I’m human and I love food and that doesn’t always happen,” she writes. “I wanted to post this because I have received more than a few questions lately such as, ‘How do you never look bloated?,’ ‘How do you never get zits?,’ and ‘How do you not have stretch marks?’ ”

Wells posted the photo to show that she does get bloated, and does have stretch marks too (though she explains that they have faded).

“I could give you tips and tricks on how to fight bloating and zits and stretch marks, but I think it’s more important for everyone to realize that these things are totally normal, and nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about,” she continues.

The social media star — who has 609k followers — explains that it’s important to not take images on Instagram so seriously, because they only show a portion of someone’s life.

“Instagram is often a highlight reel of sorts, and there is nothing wrong with focusing on the positive — but it’s so important to keep it real and remember that most [of] the images you see while scrolling (including mine) are people’s ‘best foot forward,’ ” writes Wells. “Of course I want to take photos in good lighting and show my best angles, but I never want that to be misconstrued as saying I don’t have bad ones or never look bloated.”

She concludes with a reminder that “everyone is human” and “everyone is beautiful.”