Kelly Rowland's Diet Secret: Drop Sugar, Take Up Pole Dancing

When Kelly Rowland arrived at the party for celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes’s new book, About Face, on Wednesday, the singer wore a black sequined Herve Leger gown that showed off a newly slender figure.

“I’m telling you, I’m not eating sugar. I didn’t even try to lose weight,” Rowland said at the party at New York nightclub Provocateur. “I read this book, called You Are What You Eat. [The author, Gillian McKeith,] is talking about sugar, she’s talking about meat, she’s talking about cheese. I did some of those things for a month, but for the most part, it is just sugar that is gone from my diet.”

And did she in fact lose weight? “I lost weight, probably almost 10 pounds. But 10 pounds did a lot. All of my friends are going, ‘Oh, I need you to eat a muffin.’ It’s more here, in the hip and [rear] area, but it’s definitely trimmed down since no sugar has taken place.”

Oh, and if Rowland appears as skinny as a pole, there may be another reason. “Right now, I have a pole dance instructor in Miami and she teaches me a lot,” says Rowland. “You’d be surprised how hard those ladies work.”