Kellan Lutz Gets in Fighting Form for Immortals

Kellan Lutz says he sets personal and professional goals for himself every year – and he’s about to cross another off his list.

“I always wanted to play a Greek god in something,” the hunky actor, who will portray Poseidon in the upcoming movie Immortals, tells Men’s Fitness.

The often-shirtless Lutz, 26, certainly has the physique for it, and maintained his typically intense exercise regimen while shooting the film.

“I like to wake up with the sun around 6:30,” he says. “I’ll just go for a run, drop and do some push-ups, run some more, do lunges, grab the rings, and do pull-ups.”

Blaming his toughness on his six older brothers “who beat up on me,” the Twilight star and former model describes himself as a “thrill seeker.”

“I’m an action junkie at heart,” says Lutz. “I love pushing myself to the limit. I don t really have fears as far as heights, skydiving, or bungee jumping.”

“I love mixed martial arts, weapons training, guns, knives, driving fast cars, and motorcycles,” he adds. “I love it all.”