Beauty Vlogger Kayley Melissa Reveals Her Battle with Anxiety and Depression in Emotional Video

Beauty vlogger Kayley Melissa is best known for her popular hair tutorials, but on Christmas Day, the YouTube star shared a much more personal video in which she revealed that she had been battling severe anxiety and depression over the last year.

“I literally could not function,” she said in the video. “I couldn’t do anything. I’d dealt with depression in the past, and I’ve had social anxiety my entire life, but general anxiety paired with major depression – totally different ball game. I felt so inadequate to handle it.”

Kayley’s anxiety was made worse when it came time to shoot YouTube videos, which is why she was posting less frequently than usual.

“I became convinced in my deepest heart of hearts that if I was to upload a video, everyone was going to hate it, and my career on YouTube was going to be over,” she explained. “It was so real to me that when I would even think about filming a video, I would get panic attacks. I’d end up laying on the ground trying to breathe when I was trying to make YouTube videos.”

The makeup and hair expert was able to work through her anxiety thanks to the positive feedback she got from viewers on the videos she did manage to record and upload.

“I posted these videos and I was terrified, and at a time when your reaction really meant a lot to me, you guys were so kind and so supportive,” she said. “You guys ended up being a huge part of me recovering. It meant the world to me.”

Kayley also took the time to offer words of encouragement and support to others who are suffering from mental illness and mood disorders.

“I wanted you guys to know that you’re not alone,” she said. “You don’t have to feel weird, you don’t have to feel different or less than. You are an amazing person, and we all have something that we’re going through. This is just your something.”

“Ask for help and move forward,” she continued. “Your story can change drastically.”