Katy Perry: How I Stay Slim on the Road

Being on tour can take a toll on the body, but Katy Perry knows how to stay healthy even without lots of rest.

“When I was on the road, I liked to have a light soup, a piece of grilled chicken and some quinoa with grilled asparagus for dinner,” the “Teenage Dream” singer, 27, tells PEOPLE. “I always need my daily vitamins and I loved fresh-pressed juices and coconut water. I also love snacks, but pick healthier options like veggies and hummus, tangerines or Popchips,” for which she is a spokesperson.

“Eating healthy is so important because I can’t afford to get sick,” Perry says. “When I was on the road, it was very important to eat a balanced meal and to make sure my energy was up for every two-hour show.”

Aside from eating right, the pop star says she feels the best about her body when she gets into “a routine of waking up early, starting my day with a workout, meditating and getting fresh air.”

As for those workouts, Perry doesn’t hit the gym.

“I love being outdoors,” she says. “I prefer to go on hikes or ride my bike.”

